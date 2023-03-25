Navcoin Price Hits $0.11 on Top Exchanges (NAV)

Navcoin (NAV) traded 12.2% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on March 25th. Navcoin has a total market cap of $8.52 million and approximately $25,565.31 worth of Navcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Navcoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.11 or 0.00000407 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Navcoin has traded 56.1% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Decred (DCR) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $21.32 or 0.00077171 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $42.29 or 0.00153087 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.91 or 0.00035857 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $11.60 or 0.00041986 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0613 or 0.00000222 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003626 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000650 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Navcoin Profile

Navcoin (NAV) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It launched on June 2nd, 2014. Navcoin’s total supply is 75,777,910 coins. Navcoin’s official Twitter account is @navcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Navcoin’s official website is www.navcoin.org. The Reddit community for Navcoin is https://reddit.com/r/navcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Navcoin’s official message board is medium.com/nav-coin.

Buying and Selling Navcoin

According to CryptoCompare, “NavCoin (NAV) is a privacy-driven PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency. NAV uses the x13 hashing algorithm. NavCoin’s encryption software disconnects and randomises the transaction data, removing it even from an IP address. NavCoin uses a subchain to process anonymous transactions.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Navcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Navcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Navcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

