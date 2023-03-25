Navigator Holdings Ltd. Expected to Earn Q1 2023 Earnings of $0.16 Per Share (NYSE:NVGS)

Navigator Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NVGS – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q1 2023 earnings estimates for shares of Navigator in a report released on Monday, March 20th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst O. Nokta forecasts that the shipping company will post earnings per share of $0.16 for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Navigator’s current full-year earnings is $0.84 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Navigator’s Q2 2023 earnings at $0.16 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.16 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.18 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.66 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.73 EPS.
Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Navigator in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.
Navigator Stock Performance
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Navigator
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State of Wyoming purchased a new stake in Navigator during the 4th quarter worth $113,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Navigator during the 4th quarter worth $123,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Navigator by 33.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 11,459 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $137,000 after acquiring an additional 2,882 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Navigator during the 3rd quarter worth $160,000. Finally, PDT Partners LLC grew its holdings in Navigator by 20.4% during the 1st quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 14,088 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $172,000 after acquiring an additional 2,388 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.68% of the company’s stock.
Navigator Company Profile
Navigator Holdings Ltd. owns and operates a fleet of handy-size liquefied gas carriers. It also provides international seaborne transportation and regional distribution services of liquefied petroleum gas, petrochemical gases, and ammonia for energy companies, industrial users, and commodity traders.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Navigator (NVGS)
- Dividend King Genuine Parts Company Upgraded On Profit Guidance
- The Bottom Is In For Accenture
- 11 Best Consumer Discretionary Stocks of 2023
- 5 Best Dividend Capture Stocks
- 10 Best Consumer Discretionary ETFs
Receive News & Ratings for Navigator Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Navigator and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.