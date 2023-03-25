Nelnet (NYSE:NNI) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $90.27

Nelnet, Inc. (NYSE:NNI – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $90.27 and traded as high as $91.27. Nelnet shares last traded at $90.22, with a volume of 59,374 shares trading hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Nelnet in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Get Nelnet alerts:

Nelnet Trading Down 0.6 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.57, a current ratio of 49.19 and a quick ratio of 49.19. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $93.08 and its 200 day moving average is $90.32. The company has a market capitalization of $3.33 billion, a PE ratio of 8.30 and a beta of 0.84.

Nelnet Announces Dividend

Institutional Trading of Nelnet

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st were issued a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 28th. Nelnet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.63%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Sycale Advisors NY LLC raised its position in Nelnet by 152.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sycale Advisors NY LLC now owns 192,128 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $15,214,000 after purchasing an additional 115,889 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Nelnet by 129.0% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 189,527 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $16,158,000 after acquiring an additional 106,758 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Nelnet by 1,210.1% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 90,400 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $7,683,000 after acquiring an additional 83,500 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Nelnet by 205.3% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 70,690 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $6,008,000 after purchasing an additional 47,533 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners lifted its position in shares of Nelnet by 13.6% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 236,392 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $21,731,000 after purchasing an additional 28,252 shares during the period. 33.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nelnet Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Nelnet, Inc engages in the provision of education-related products and services, as well as loan asset management. It operates through the following segments: Loan Servicing and Systems (LSS), Education Technology, Services, and Payment Processing (ETS&PP), Asset Generation and Management (AGM), Nelnet Bank, and Communications.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Nelnet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nelnet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.