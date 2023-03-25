New Fortress Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:NFE) Position Raised by Ullmann Wealth Partners Group LLC

Ullmann Wealth Partners Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of New Fortress Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:NFE – Get Rating) by 18.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,682 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,235 shares during the period. Ullmann Wealth Partners Group LLC’s holdings in New Fortress Energy were worth $623,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Driehaus Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of New Fortress Energy during the second quarter valued at $5,576,000. CastleKnight Management LP grew its holdings in New Fortress Energy by 82.1% during the second quarter. CastleKnight Management LP now owns 146,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,801,000 after acquiring an additional 66,100 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in New Fortress Energy during the third quarter worth about $530,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in New Fortress Energy during the third quarter worth about $250,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in New Fortress Energy by 8.6% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,000 after acquiring an additional 501 shares during the period. 50.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on NFE. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on New Fortress Energy from $65.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Bank of America began coverage on New Fortress Energy in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $67.00 target price on the stock. BTIG Research upgraded New Fortress Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Barclays decreased their price target on New Fortress Energy from $44.00 to $39.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on New Fortress Energy from $43.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, New Fortress Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.10.

Shares of NASDAQ NFE opened at $27.26 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.69 billion, a PE ratio of 29.96 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10. New Fortress Energy Inc. has a one year low of $26.14 and a one year high of $63.06. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $35.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.41.

New Fortress Energy (NASDAQ:NFE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $546.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $714.51 million. New Fortress Energy had a net margin of 8.21% and a return on equity of 33.30%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.14 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that New Fortress Energy Inc. will post 5.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 16th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.47%. New Fortress Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 43.96%.

New Fortress Energy, Inc is a holding company engaged in the management of integrated gas-to-power energy infrastructure. It funds, builds, and operates natural gas infrastructure and logistics to deliver energy solutions. The company was founded by Wesley Robert Edens on February 25, 2014 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

