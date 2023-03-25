New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB) Raised to Buy at DA Davidson

DA Davidson upgraded shares of New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has $11.50 target price on the financial services provider’s stock. DA Davidson also issued estimates for New York Community Bancorp’s Q1 2023 earnings at $0.26 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $1.27 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.36 EPS.
Several other analysts also recently issued reports on NYCB. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of New York Community Bancorp from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and increased their price objective for the company from $10.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Monday, March 20th. Stephens raised shares of New York Community Bancorp from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $8.50 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, December 9th. TheStreet downgraded shares of New York Community Bancorp from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Monday, March 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of New York Community Bancorp from $9.50 to $10.50 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of New York Community Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, New York Community Bancorp presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $10.71.
New York Community Bancorp Stock Up 3.9 %
NYCB opened at $8.95 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $9.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.02. The company has a market cap of $6.11 billion, a PE ratio of 7.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.06. New York Community Bancorp has a 1 year low of $5.81 and a 1 year high of $11.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.22.
New York Community Bancorp Announces Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 16th. Investors of record on Monday, February 6th were paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 3rd. New York Community Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.40%.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other news, Director Ronald A. Rosenfeld acquired 30,800 shares of New York Community Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $24.57 per share, for a total transaction of $756,756.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 30,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $756,756. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Marshall Lux bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $10.05 per share, for a total transaction of $50,250.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 17,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $170,850. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ronald A. Rosenfeld bought 30,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $24.57 per share, for a total transaction of $756,756.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 30,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $756,756. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.58% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On New York Community Bancorp
A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NYCB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in New York Community Bancorp by 6.2% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,081,423 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,593,000 after buying an additional 63,418 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in New York Community Bancorp by 95.1% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 146,581 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,571,000 after buying an additional 71,460 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 2.7% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 60,084 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $644,000 after purchasing an additional 1,587 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 122.0% during the first quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 36,608 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $392,000 after purchasing an additional 20,121 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. acquired a new position in shares of New York Community Bancorp during the first quarter valued at $235,000. 63.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About New York Community Bancorp
New York Community Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of multi-family loans on non-luxury rent-regulated buildings that feature below-market rents. It also offers financial products and services to individuals and businesses. The company was founded on July 20, 1993 and is headquartered in Westbury, NY.
