Nouveau Monde Graphite (NYSE:NMG) Rating Reiterated by B. Riley

B. Riley restated their buy rating on shares of Nouveau Monde Graphite (NYSE:NMG – Get Rating) in a research report released on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports. B. Riley also issued estimates for Nouveau Monde Graphite’s Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.16) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.72) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.37) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.60) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.60) EPS.

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of Nouveau Monde Graphite in a report on Tuesday, February 28th.

Shares of NYSE:NMG opened at $4.54 on Tuesday. Nouveau Monde Graphite has a 12-month low of $3.38 and a 12-month high of $7.30. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.03. The company has a market capitalization of $253.65 million, a PE ratio of -5.60 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Nouveau Monde Graphite Company Profile

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in Nouveau Monde Graphite during the 1st quarter worth $82,000. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new position in Nouveau Monde Graphite during the 1st quarter worth $115,000. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in Nouveau Monde Graphite during the 2nd quarter worth $53,000. Amundi grew its stake in Nouveau Monde Graphite by 20.0% during the 2nd quarter. Amundi now owns 600,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,322,000 after buying an additional 100,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI grew its stake in Nouveau Monde Graphite by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 86,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $462,000 after buying an additional 1,850 shares during the last quarter. 7.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nouveau Monde Graphite, Inc engages in the development of fully-integrated source of green battery anode material. It operates through the Acquisition, Exploration, and Evaluation of Mining Properties; and Transformation of Value-Added Graphite Products segments. The firm focuses on the operations of Matawine Graphite Mine and Advanced Materials Plant.

