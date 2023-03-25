Nouveau Monde Graphite (NYSE:NMG) Rating Reiterated by B. Riley

B. Riley restated their buy rating on shares of Nouveau Monde Graphite (NYSE:NMG – Get Rating) in a research report released on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports. B. Riley also issued estimates for Nouveau Monde Graphite’s Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.16) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.72) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.37) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.60) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.60) EPS.
Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of Nouveau Monde Graphite in a report on Tuesday, February 28th.
Nouveau Monde Graphite Trading Down 1.9 %
Shares of NYSE:NMG opened at $4.54 on Tuesday. Nouveau Monde Graphite has a 12-month low of $3.38 and a 12-month high of $7.30. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.03. The company has a market capitalization of $253.65 million, a PE ratio of -5.60 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.
Nouveau Monde Graphite Company Profile
Nouveau Monde Graphite, Inc engages in the development of fully-integrated source of green battery anode material. It operates through the Acquisition, Exploration, and Evaluation of Mining Properties; and Transformation of Value-Added Graphite Products segments. The firm focuses on the operations of Matawine Graphite Mine and Advanced Materials Plant.
