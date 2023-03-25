O-I Glass (NYSE:OI) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

O-I Glass (NYSE:OI – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.50- for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.59. The company issued revenue guidance of -. O-I Glass also updated its Q1 2023 guidance to $0.80-$0.85 EPS.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup raised their target price on O-I Glass from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of O-I Glass from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of O-I Glass from $13.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on O-I Glass from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on O-I Glass from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $23.40.

Shares of O-I Glass stock opened at $21.20 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.36. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.70. O-I Glass has a 52-week low of $11.60 and a 52-week high of $23.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.86, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

O-I Glass ( NYSE:OI Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.59 billion. O-I Glass had a net margin of 8.52% and a return on equity of 27.42%. The company’s revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.36 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that O-I Glass will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other O-I Glass news, SVP Arnaud Aujouannet sold 2,510 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.33, for a total transaction of $56,048.30. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 55,368 shares in the company, valued at $1,236,367.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, SVP Arnaud Aujouannet sold 2,510 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.33, for a total value of $56,048.30. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 55,368 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,236,367.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Vitaliano Torno sold 17,299 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.22, for a total value of $384,383.78. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 158,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,510,982.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its position in O-I Glass by 21.2% during the 4th quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 74,226 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,230,000 after acquiring an additional 12,970 shares during the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main increased its stake in shares of O-I Glass by 348.8% in the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 19,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $320,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of O-I Glass by 116.3% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,291,497 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $37,970,000 after purchasing an additional 1,231,866 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new stake in O-I Glass during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $156,000. Finally, State of Wyoming acquired a new stake in O-I Glass in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $64,000. 93.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

O-I Glass, Inc engages in manufacturing of glass products. It offers products to the food and beverage sectors. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, and Asia Pacific. The company was founded in 1929 and is headquartered in Perrysburg, OH.

