Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC Acquires Shares of 10,372 Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 10,372 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,048,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of FISV. AMI Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Fiserv by 33.6% in the 1st quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 27,999 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,839,000 after buying an additional 7,047 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of Fiserv by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 9,227 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $936,000 after buying an additional 870 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its position in shares of Fiserv by 158.2% in the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 963 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 590 shares during the period. Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fiserv in the 1st quarter worth about $1,095,000. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fiserv in the 1st quarter worth about $357,000. 88.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Fiserv

In other Fiserv news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 1,063 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.03, for a total transaction of $111,646.89. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 201,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,176,463.69. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Fiserv news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 1,063 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.03, for a total transaction of $111,646.89. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 201,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,176,463.69. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Holdings L.P. Valueact sold 675,014 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.51, for a total transaction of $68,520,671.14. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,647,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,182,365,741.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,755,044 shares of company stock valued at $179,073,098 in the last three months. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Fiserv Trading Up 1.3 %

Fiserv stock opened at $112.52 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $111.26 and a 200 day moving average of $104.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.86. Fiserv, Inc. has a 12-month low of $87.03 and a 12-month high of $119.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The business services provider reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.91. The company had revenue of $4.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.35 billion. Fiserv had a net margin of 14.26% and a return on equity of 13.32%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.57 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Fiserv, Inc. will post 7.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Fiserv declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, February 23rd that allows the company to repurchase 75,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization allows the business services provider to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently commented on FISV. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $107.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $101.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Fiserv in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Susquehanna increased their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $127.14.

Fiserv Company Profile

Fiserv, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network. The Merchant Acceptance segment provides commerce enabling solutions and serves merchants of all sizes around the world.

