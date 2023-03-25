Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC Boosts Position in Bancroft Fund Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:BCV)

Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Bancroft Fund Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:BCV – Get Rating) by 15.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,605 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,926 shares during the quarter. Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC owned approximately 0.25% of Bancroft Fund worth $239,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in Bancroft Fund by 2.4% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 188,931 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,412,000 after purchasing an additional 4,410 shares during the period. Shaker Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in Bancroft Fund by 111.2% in the 3rd quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 68,490 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,145,000 after buying an additional 36,055 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Bancroft Fund by 88.2% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 43,565 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $728,000 after buying an additional 20,418 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Bancroft Fund by 1.6% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 40,936 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $684,000 after buying an additional 662 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of Bancroft Fund by 4.2% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 38,987 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $888,000 after acquiring an additional 1,563 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.75% of the company’s stock.

Bancroft Fund stock opened at $16.38 on Friday. Bancroft Fund Ltd. has a 1 year low of $16.01 and a 1 year high of $23.34.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 17th were paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.81%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 16th.

Bancroft Fund Ltd. (NYSE MKT: BCV) operates as a closed-end, diversified management company and invests primarily in convertible securities with the objectives of providing income and the potential for capital appreciation; which objectives the Fund considers to be relatively equal, over the long-term, due to the nature of the securities in which it invests.

