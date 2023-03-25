Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC Grows Stake in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating) by 4.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,291 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the period. Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Allstate were worth $582,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ALL. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Allstate in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Allstate in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Cowa LLC purchased a new position in Allstate in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Standard Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Allstate in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, First Personal Financial Services purchased a new position in Allstate in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. 77.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on Allstate from $138.00 to $132.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Barclays dropped their price target on Allstate from $144.00 to $126.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Allstate from $105.00 to $104.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Allstate from $147.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Allstate from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Allstate presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $146.85.

Insider Activity at Allstate

Allstate Stock Performance

In related news, CFO Jesse E. Merten sold 29,451 shares of Allstate stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.18, for a total value of $3,951,735.18. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 16,668 shares in the company, valued at $2,236,512.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 1.77% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Allstate stock opened at $105.59 on Friday. The Allstate Co. has a twelve month low of $103.20 and a twelve month high of $144.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $126.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $129.28.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The insurance provider reported ($1.36) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.37) by $0.01. Allstate had a negative return on equity of 1.04% and a negative net margin of 2.55%. The firm had revenue of $13.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.45 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.75 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that The Allstate Co. will post 6.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Allstate Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be issued a $0.89 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 27th. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.37%. This is a boost from Allstate’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. Allstate’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -66.92%.

Allstate Company Profile

The Allstate Corp. engages in the property and casualty insurance business and the provision of protection solutions. It operates through following business segments: Allstate Protection, Protection Services, Allstate Health and Benefits, Run-off Property-Liability, and Corporate and Other. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto, homeowners, other personal lines, and commercial insurance marketed under the Allstate, National General, and Answer Financial brand names.

