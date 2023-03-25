Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC Has $4.93 Million Holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC lowered its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 50,775 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,455 shares during the period. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF comprises 1.9% of Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $4,925,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. American Trust raised its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 95.8% during the third quarter. American Trust now owns 112,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,796,000 after acquiring an additional 54,826 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 23.2% during the third quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $515,000 after acquiring an additional 1,612 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 0.7% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 130,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,614,000 after acquiring an additional 884 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 15.2% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 46,527,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,482,469,000 after acquiring an additional 6,127,129 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Leavell Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 14.6% during the third quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,064,000 after buying an additional 1,410 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.07% of the company’s stock.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA AGG opened at $100.16 on Friday. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $93.20 and a twelve month high of $107.38. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $98.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $97.79.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Company Profile

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

