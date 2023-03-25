Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC Trims Position in QuantumScape Co. (NYSE:QS)

Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC lowered its position in QuantumScape Co. (NYSE:QS – Get Rating) by 31.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 48,049 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,140 shares during the period. Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in QuantumScape were worth $272,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Emfo LLC purchased a new stake in shares of QuantumScape during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Bray Capital Advisors purchased a new stake in QuantumScape in the third quarter valued at $47,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in shares of QuantumScape during the first quarter valued at about $120,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of QuantumScape by 34.6% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 6,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in QuantumScape by 485.1% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 6,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 5,642 shares during the last quarter. 26.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at QuantumScape

In related news, CEO Jagdeep Singh sold 478,747 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.03, for a total value of $4,323,085.41. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 970,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,767,019.31. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other QuantumScape news, CEO Jagdeep Singh sold 478,747 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.03, for a total value of $4,323,085.41. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 970,877 shares in the company, valued at $8,767,019.31. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kevin Hettrich sold 48,471 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.15, for a total transaction of $443,509.65. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 629,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,759,833.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 1,457,199 shares of company stock valued at $12,957,801. Insiders own 13.73% of the company’s stock.

QuantumScape Trading Up 0.5 %

NYSE:QS opened at $7.58 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $8.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.06. The company has a current ratio of 22.91, a quick ratio of 22.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. QuantumScape Co. has a 12-month low of $5.11 and a 12-month high of $22.21. The firm has a market cap of $3.30 billion, a PE ratio of -7.98 and a beta of 5.29.

QuantumScape (NYSE:QS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.02. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.16) EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that QuantumScape Co. will post -0.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut QuantumScape from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $8.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on QuantumScape from $4.00 to $3.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.20.

About QuantumScape

QuantumScape Corporation, a development stage company, focuses on the development and commercialization of solid-state lithium-metal batteries for electric vehicles and other applications. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

