Oasis Network Trading 11.7% Lower Over Last 7 Days (ROSE)

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded down 2.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on March 25th. Oasis Network has a market capitalization of $323.07 million and approximately $21.37 million worth of Oasis Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Oasis Network token can now be bought for $0.0564 or 0.00000205 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Oasis Network has traded down 11.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1,748.10 or 0.06344477 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001303 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.72 or 0.00060667 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $11.18 or 0.00040564 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.82 or 0.00021116 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0602 or 0.00000219 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0686 or 0.00000249 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.95 or 0.00007066 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000761 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.96 or 0.00017988 BTC.

Oasis Network Profile

Oasis Network (CRYPTO:ROSE) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 17th, 2020. Oasis Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,725,718,533 tokens. The official message board for Oasis Network is medium.com/oasis-protocol-project. The Reddit community for Oasis Network is https://reddit.com/r/oasisnetwork/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Oasis Network’s official website is oasisprotocol.org. Oasis Network’s official Twitter account is @oasisprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Oasis Network

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oasis Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Oasis Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Oasis Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

