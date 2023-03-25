Ocado Group (LON:OCDO) Share Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $614.78

Ocado Group plc (LON:OCDO – Get Rating)’s share price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 614.78 ($7.55) and traded as low as GBX 416.30 ($5.11). Ocado Group shares last traded at GBX 447.40 ($5.49), with a volume of 3,587,127 shares changing hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently issued reports on OCDO. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Ocado Group to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from GBX 800 ($9.82) to GBX 560 ($6.88) in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a GBX 740 ($9.09) price objective on shares of Ocado Group in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Shore Capital reiterated a “not rated” rating on shares of Ocado Group in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,061 ($13.03) price objective on shares of Ocado Group in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 830.20 ($10.20).

Get Ocado Group alerts:

Ocado Group Trading Down 1.8 %

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 600.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 612.83. The company has a quick ratio of 2.82, a current ratio of 2.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 98.49. The company has a market capitalization of £3.63 billion, a PE ratio of -744.41 and a beta of 1.05.

Ocado Group Company Profile

Ocado Group plc operates as an online grocery retailer in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Ocado Retail, UK Solutions & Logistics, and International Solutions. It also sells general merchandise products on its Ocado.com; provides online retail solutions; and offers customer fulfillment centre and logistics services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ocado Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ocado Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.