Ohio Valley Banc (NASDAQ:OVBC) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

Ohio Valley Banc Stock Performance

OVBC opened at $24.04 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.69. The company has a market capitalization of $114.67 million, a PE ratio of 8.59 and a beta of 0.14. Ohio Valley Banc has a 1 year low of $21.96 and a 1 year high of $32.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

Ohio Valley Banc (NASDAQ:OVBC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The bank reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $13.58 million during the quarter. Ohio Valley Banc had a return on equity of 10.06% and a net margin of 23.08%.

Ohio Valley Banc Increases Dividend

Institutional Trading of Ohio Valley Banc

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 10th. Investors of record on Friday, January 27th were paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 26th. This is an increase from Ohio Valley Banc’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.49%. Ohio Valley Banc’s payout ratio is 30.00%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Ohio Valley Banc in the 4th quarter valued at $816,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Ohio Valley Banc by 166.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 47,165 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,313,000 after acquiring an additional 29,433 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in Ohio Valley Banc by 22.5% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 149,878 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,960,000 after acquiring an additional 27,524 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in Ohio Valley Banc in the 3rd quarter valued at $263,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in Ohio Valley Banc in the 1st quarter valued at $201,000. 13.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Ohio Valley Banc

Ohio Valley Banc Corp. operates as a financial holding company engaged in the provision of community banking services through its wholly owned subsidiary, Ohio Valley Bank Co The firm operates through the following segments: Banking and Consumer Finance. It also offers non-banking activities, such as securities underwriting and dealing activities, insurance agency and underwriting activities, and merchant banking and equity investment activities.

