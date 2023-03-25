OMG Network (OMG) Price Hits $1.85

OMG Network (OMG) traded down 8.2% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on March 25th. In the last seven days, OMG Network has traded 22.2% higher against the dollar. OMG Network has a market capitalization of $259.21 million and approximately $156.55 million worth of OMG Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One OMG Network token can now be purchased for approximately $1.85 or 0.00006708 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get OMG Network alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $16.72 or 0.00060667 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.18 or 0.00040564 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0602 or 0.00000219 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0686 or 0.00000249 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.95 or 0.00007066 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000761 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.96 or 0.00017988 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00001042 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00003173 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0523 or 0.00000190 BTC.

OMG Network Profile

OMG Network (OMG) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 23rd, 2017. OMG Network’s total supply is 140,245,398 tokens. OMG Network’s official Twitter account is @omgnetworkhq and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for OMG Network is https://reddit.com/r/omgnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for OMG Network is omg.network.

Buying and Selling OMG Network

According to CryptoCompare, “OmiseGO is creating a decentralized network that includes a decentralized exchange, liquidity provider mechanism, clearinghouse messaging network, and asset-backed blockchain gateway. This network is enforced by an open distributed network of validators and uses a protocol token to create a proof-of-stake blockchain that enables the enforcement of market activity. OMG tokens provide the right to validate the blockchain within the network’s consensus rules, and transaction fees on the network are given to validators who enforce bonded contract states. The value of the OMG token comes from the fees generated from the network, and the token holders are obligated to provide validation to users of the network.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as OMG Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade OMG Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy OMG Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for OMG Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for OMG Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.