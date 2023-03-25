One Plus One Wealth Management LLC Acquires Shares of 24,501 ETFMG U.S. Alternative Harvest ETF (NYSEARCA:MJUS)

One Plus One Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ETFMG U.S. Alternative Harvest ETF (NYSEARCA:MJUS – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 24,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,000.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in MJUS. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in ETFMG U.S. Alternative Harvest ETF by 210.2% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 50,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after buying an additional 34,363 shares in the last quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of ETFMG U.S. Alternative Harvest ETF by 18.3% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 152,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,000 after acquiring an additional 23,564 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of ETFMG U.S. Alternative Harvest ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $395,000. Finally, ETF Managers Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ETFMG U.S. Alternative Harvest ETF in the third quarter valued at about $83,831,000.

NYSEARCA:MJUS opened at $1.54 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.25 and a beta of 1.45. ETFMG U.S. Alternative Harvest ETF has a 1-year low of $1.51 and a 1-year high of $5.48.

The ETFMG U.S. Alternative Harvest ETF (MJUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Prime U.S. Alternative Harvest index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US stocks or swap contracts related to the cannabis industry. MJUS was launched on May 12, 2021 and is managed by ETF Managers Group.

