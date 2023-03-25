One Plus One Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stake in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:CALF)

One Plus One Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:CALF – Get Rating) by 528.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,836 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,654 shares during the quarter. One Plus One Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF were worth $1,396,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CALF. MTM Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $104,000. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF during the second quarter worth $108,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF by 31.8% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 651 shares in the last quarter. BlackDiamond Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF in the third quarter worth about $216,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF by 183.2% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,000 after acquiring an additional 4,333 shares during the last quarter.

Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BATS CALF opened at $36.71 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a PE ratio of 6.76 and a beta of 1.20. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.26.

About Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF

The Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF (CALF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer U.S. Small Cap Cash Cows index. The fund tracks an index of 100 companies out of the S&P Small Cap 600 Index selected and weighted by free cash flow. CALF was launched on Jun 16, 2017 and is managed by Pacer.

