One Plus One Wealth Management LLC Trims Stock Position in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

One Plus One Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating) by 11.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,299 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. One Plus One Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Allstate were worth $312,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Allstate in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Allstate during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Standard Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Allstate in the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. First Personal Financial Services acquired a new position in Allstate during the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Allstate by 28.1% in the third quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 356 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.48% of the company’s stock.

Allstate Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:ALL opened at $105.59 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.38 and a quick ratio of 0.38. The Allstate Co. has a 1-year low of $103.20 and a 1-year high of $144.46. The company’s fifty day moving average is $126.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $129.28.

Allstate Increases Dividend

Allstate ( NYSE:ALL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The insurance provider reported ($1.36) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.37) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $13.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.45 billion. Allstate had a negative return on equity of 1.04% and a negative net margin of 2.55%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.75 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that The Allstate Co. will post 6.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $0.89 per share. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.37%. This is an increase from Allstate’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 27th. Allstate’s payout ratio is -66.92%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ALL. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of Allstate from $138.00 to $132.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Allstate from $105.00 to $104.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Allstate in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Allstate in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Allstate from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $146.85.

Insider Transactions at Allstate

In other news, CFO Jesse E. Merten sold 29,451 shares of Allstate stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.18, for a total transaction of $3,951,735.18. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 16,668 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,236,512.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.77% of the company’s stock.

Allstate Company Profile

The Allstate Corp. engages in the property and casualty insurance business and the provision of protection solutions. It operates through following business segments: Allstate Protection, Protection Services, Allstate Health and Benefits, Run-off Property-Liability, and Corporate and Other. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto, homeowners, other personal lines, and commercial insurance marketed under the Allstate, National General, and Answer Financial brand names.

Further Reading

