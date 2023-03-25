OptimizeRx (NASDAQ:OPRX) Rating Reiterated by William Blair

William Blair reaffirmed their outperform rating on shares of OptimizeRx (NASDAQ:OPRX – Get Rating) in a report published on Tuesday, RTT News reports. William Blair also issued estimates for OptimizeRx’s Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.24) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.01 EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.73) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($0.61) EPS.
A number of other brokerages have also commented on OPRX. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on OptimizeRx from $22.00 to $18.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 9th. Roth Capital reiterated a buy rating on shares of OptimizeRx in a report on Thursday, March 9th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of OptimizeRx from $19.00 to $16.00 in a report on Thursday, March 9th. SVB Leerink reissued an outperform rating on shares of OptimizeRx in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, B. Riley cut their price target on shares of OptimizeRx from $30.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $27.43.
OptimizeRx stock opened at $14.14 on Tuesday. OptimizeRx has a twelve month low of $12.20 and a twelve month high of $42.30. The firm has a market cap of $241.79 million, a PE ratio of -22.44 and a beta of 1.04. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $16.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.89.
OptimizeRx Corp. is digital health company, engaged in the provision of digital health messaging via electronic health records, which serve as a direct channel for pharmaceutical companies to communicate with healthcare providers. It offers electronic health record (EHR) workflow solutions which include financial messaging, patient education, and brand messaging and brand support.
