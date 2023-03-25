OptimizeRx (NASDAQ:OPRX) Rating Reiterated by William Blair

William Blair reaffirmed their outperform rating on shares of OptimizeRx (NASDAQ:OPRX – Get Rating) in a report published on Tuesday, RTT News reports. William Blair also issued estimates for OptimizeRx’s Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.24) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.01 EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.73) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($0.61) EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on OPRX. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on OptimizeRx from $22.00 to $18.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 9th. Roth Capital reiterated a buy rating on shares of OptimizeRx in a report on Thursday, March 9th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of OptimizeRx from $19.00 to $16.00 in a report on Thursday, March 9th. SVB Leerink reissued an outperform rating on shares of OptimizeRx in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, B. Riley cut their price target on shares of OptimizeRx from $30.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $27.43.

OptimizeRx Stock Performance

OptimizeRx stock opened at $14.14 on Tuesday. OptimizeRx has a twelve month low of $12.20 and a twelve month high of $42.30. The firm has a market cap of $241.79 million, a PE ratio of -22.44 and a beta of 1.04. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $16.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.89.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About OptimizeRx

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of OptimizeRx by 248.8% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 918 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of OptimizeRx during the first quarter worth approximately $52,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of OptimizeRx in the 2nd quarter worth $42,000. UBS Group AG grew its position in OptimizeRx by 290.0% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,485 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in OptimizeRx by 39.1% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 853 shares during the last quarter. 80.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

OptimizeRx Corp. is digital health company, engaged in the provision of digital health messaging via electronic health records, which serve as a direct channel for pharmaceutical companies to communicate with healthcare providers. It offers electronic health record (EHR) workflow solutions which include financial messaging, patient education, and brand messaging and brand support.

