Opus Capital Group LLC Cuts Position in Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE)

Opus Capital Group LLC decreased its position in Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,976 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 120 shares during the quarter. Opus Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Sempra Energy were worth $460,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP purchased a new stake in Sempra Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Sempra Energy by 440.0% in the third quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 243 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sempra Energy in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. EWG Elevate Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sempra Energy in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Sempra Energy by 842.9% in the second quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 264 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.75% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have commented on SRE shares. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Sempra Energy from $169.00 to $166.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. TheStreet upgraded shares of Sempra Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Sempra Energy from $180.00 to $174.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Sempra Energy from $158.00 to $150.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Sempra Energy in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Sempra Energy currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $168.80.

Insider Buying and Selling

Sempra Energy Stock Performance

In other Sempra Energy news, CEO Jeffrey W. Martin sold 19,260 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.09, for a total transaction of $2,813,693.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1 shares in the company, valued at $146.09. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In other news, CEO Jeffrey W. Martin sold 19,260 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.09, for a total value of $2,813,693.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1 shares in the company, valued at $146.09. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Jeffrey W. Martin sold 15,964 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.92, for a total transaction of $2,584,890.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 19,261 shares in the company, valued at $3,118,741.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 52,504 shares of company stock valued at $8,045,547 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SRE opened at $142.78 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.56. Sempra Energy has a 1 year low of $136.54 and a 1 year high of $176.47. The company has a market capitalization of $44.91 billion, a PE ratio of 21.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a fifty day moving average of $153.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $156.04.

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The utilities provider reported $2.35 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.06 by $0.29. Sempra Energy had a net margin of 14.74% and a return on equity of 10.53%. The business had revenue of $3.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.79 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.16 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Sempra Energy will post 8.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Sempra Energy Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 22nd will be issued a dividend of $1.19 per share. This is a boost from Sempra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. This represents a $4.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 21st. Sempra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 71.90%.

About Sempra Energy

(Get Rating)

Sempra Energy is an energy-service holding company, which engages in the development and operation of energy infrastructure, and provision of electric and gas services. It operates through the following segments: San Diego Gas and Electric Company (SDG&E), Southern California Gas Company (SoCalGas), Sempra Texas Utilities, Sempra Mexico, and Sempra LNG.

See Also

