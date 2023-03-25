Opus Capital Group LLC Has $248,000 Position in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

Opus Capital Group LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Get Rating) by 5.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,773 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 420 shares during the period. Opus Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Corning were worth $248,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Insight Inv LLC grew its stake in shares of Corning by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Insight Inv LLC now owns 46,645 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,470,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the period. Prudential PLC boosted its stake in Corning by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 16,225 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $511,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. Capital Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in Corning by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Financial Services LLC now owns 10,525 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $305,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Argus Investors Counsel Inc. boosted its stake in Corning by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Argus Investors Counsel Inc. now owns 41,867 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,337,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in Corning by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,902 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $157,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. 67.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Corning alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Li Fang sold 19,909 shares of Corning stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.17, for a total transaction of $700,199.53. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, VP John Z. Zhang sold 4,655 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total value of $167,580.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 5,744 shares in the company, valued at approximately $206,784. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Li Fang sold 19,909 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.17, for a total transaction of $700,199.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Corning Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of GLW stock opened at $32.85 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $27.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.33, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.07. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $34.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.33. Corning Incorporated has a one year low of $28.98 and a one year high of $38.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

Corning (NYSE:GLW – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The electronics maker reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $3.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.54 billion. Corning had a net margin of 9.27% and a return on equity of 14.82%. Corning’s quarterly revenue was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.54 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Corning Incorporated will post 2.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Corning Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be paid a $0.28 dividend. This is a boost from Corning’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 27th. Corning’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 72.73%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GLW has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Corning from $44.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Corning from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Corning from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Corning in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Corning from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Corning has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.78.

Corning Profile

(Get Rating)

Corning, Inc engages in the provision of glass for notebook computers, flat panel desktop monitors, display televisions, and other information display applications, carrier network and enterprise network products for the telecommunications industry, ceramic substrates for gasoline and diesel engines in automotive and heavy-duty vehicle markets, laboratory products for the scientific community and polymer products for biotechnology applications, optical materials for the semiconductor industry and the scientific community, and polycrystalline silicon products and other technologies.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Corning Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corning and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.