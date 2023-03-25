Opus Capital Group LLC Has $7.50 Million Holdings in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVEM)

Opus Capital Group LLC raised its position in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVEM – Get Rating) by 15.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 148,720 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,507 shares during the period. Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF makes up about 1.5% of Opus Capital Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest position. Opus Capital Group LLC owned 0.31% of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF worth $7,503,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVEM. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $866,000. Cowa LLC boosted its position in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 3,504.4% during the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 473,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,000 after buying an additional 460,273 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,994,000. Eaton Vance Management boosted its position in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 112.1% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 22,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,332,000 after buying an additional 11,873 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 3,268.8% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 15,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $921,000 after buying an additional 15,069 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:AVEM opened at $51.80 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.73 and a beta of 0.78. Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $44.37 and a 12-month high of $61.34. The business’s 50 day moving average is $53.22 and its 200 day moving average is $50.74.

The Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (AVEM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that holds emerging-market stocks of all market capitalizations considered favorable on multiple factors. The fund seeks to provide capital appreciation.

