Opus Capital Group LLC Invests $313,000 in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Opus Capital Group LLC bought a new position in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 2,604 shares of the social networking company’s stock, valued at approximately $313,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp purchased a new position in Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in Meta Platforms in the 1st quarter worth $66,000. Finally, Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new position in Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.92% of the company’s stock.

META opened at $206.01 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $173.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $141.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 2.20. The firm has a market cap of $534.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.01, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.18. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 1-year low of $88.09 and a 1-year high of $236.86.

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:META Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The social networking company reported $3.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.88. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 21.23% and a net margin of 19.90%. The business had revenue of $32.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.69 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.67 EPS. Meta Platforms’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 10.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on META. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $170.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Meta Platforms from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $190.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $125.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Tigress Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $260.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $210.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, thirty-eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $212.33.

In other news, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.96, for a total value of $242,144.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,949 shares in the company, valued at $510,059.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 342 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.44, for a total value of $39,822.48. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 25,819 shares in the company, valued at $3,006,364.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.96, for a total value of $242,144.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,949 shares in the company, valued at $510,059.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 68,393 shares of company stock worth $12,324,981 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 14.03% of the company’s stock.

Meta Platforms, Inc, engages in the development of social media applications. It builds technology that helps people connect, find communities, and grow businesses. It operates through the Family of Apps (FoA) and Reality Labs (RL) segments. The FoA segment consists of Facebook, Instagram, Messenger, WhatsApp, and other services.

