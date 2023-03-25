Opus Capital Group LLC Makes New Investment in Compass Diversified (NYSE:CODI)

Opus Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in Compass Diversified (NYSE:CODI – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 88,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,604,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new position in Compass Diversified in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Compass Diversified in the 2nd quarter valued at $45,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Compass Diversified in the 2nd quarter valued at $55,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Compass Diversified by 129.6% in the 3rd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 6,847 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 3,865 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Compass Diversified in the 4th quarter valued at $147,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.47% of the company’s stock.

Compass Diversified Price Performance

NYSE:CODI opened at $18.65 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $20.76 and a 200 day moving average of $19.63. Compass Diversified has a 52 week low of $16.32 and a 52 week high of $25.94. The company has a current ratio of 3.36, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72.

Compass Diversified Dividend Announcement

Insiders Place Their Bets

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 19th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 18th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.36%. Compass Diversified’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -416.67%.

In related news, major shareholder Anholt Investments Ltd. acquired 5,092 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $17.97 per share, for a total transaction of $91,503.24. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 7,942,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $142,735,242.78. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Compass Diversified in a research note on Friday, December 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Compass Diversified in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Compass Diversified Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Compass Diversified Holdings is a public company that owns and manages a diverse of middle-market businesses. The company offers its shareholders an opportunity to own profitable middle-market businesses that hold highly defensible positions in their individual market niches. Their model for creating shareholder value involves discipline in identifying and valuing businesses and proactive engagement with the management teams of the companies they acquire.

