Opus Capital Group LLC Purchases Shares of 263,100 Avantis U.S. Large Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:AVLV)

Opus Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in Avantis U.S. Large Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:AVLV – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 263,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,205,000. Avantis U.S. Large Cap Value ETF comprises approximately 2.6% of Opus Capital Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of AVLV. Strategic Blueprint LLC lifted its holdings in Avantis U.S. Large Cap Value ETF by 24.3% in the 2nd quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 228,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,525,000 after acquiring an additional 44,623 shares during the last quarter. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Avantis U.S. Large Cap Value ETF by 133.5% in the 2nd quarter. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $775,000 after acquiring an additional 9,605 shares during the last quarter. SOL Capital Management CO lifted its stake in Avantis U.S. Large Cap Value ETF by 14.8% during the third quarter. SOL Capital Management CO now owns 45,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,024,000 after buying an additional 5,875 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First National Bank Sioux Falls lifted its stake in Avantis U.S. Large Cap Value ETF by 59.2% during the third quarter. First National Bank Sioux Falls now owns 10,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $449,000 after buying an additional 3,760 shares in the last quarter.

Avantis U.S. Large Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

AVLV stock opened at $48.86 on Friday. Avantis U.S. Large Cap Value ETF has a one year low of $44.02 and a one year high of $55.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $788.67 million, a PE ratio of 10.22 and a beta of 1.01. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $52.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.59.

About Avantis U.S. Large Cap Value ETF

The Avantis U.S. Large Cap Value ETF (AVLV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively-managed portfolio of US large-cap value companies selected based on fundamental criteria. AVLV was launched on Sep 21, 2021 and is managed by American Century Investments.

