Opus Capital Group LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Cambria Emerging Shareholder Yield ETF (BATS:EYLD)

Opus Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Cambria Emerging Shareholder Yield ETF (BATS:EYLD – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 155,196 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,938 shares during the quarter. Cambria Emerging Shareholder Yield ETF makes up 0.8% of Opus Capital Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest position. Opus Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Cambria Emerging Shareholder Yield ETF were worth $4,352,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in EYLD. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Cambria Emerging Shareholder Yield ETF by 94.2% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 31,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,004,000 after buying an additional 15,423 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in Cambria Emerging Shareholder Yield ETF by 801.4% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 55,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,752,000 after buying an additional 49,327 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in Cambria Emerging Shareholder Yield ETF by 9.2% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 230,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,144,000 after buying an additional 19,331 shares during the last quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC raised its stake in Cambria Emerging Shareholder Yield ETF by 19.2% in the third quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC now owns 15,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $392,000 after buying an additional 2,546 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kesler Norman & Wride LLC raised its stake in Cambria Emerging Shareholder Yield ETF by 50.5% in the third quarter. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC now owns 19,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $492,000 after buying an additional 6,654 shares during the last quarter.

Cambria Emerging Shareholder Yield ETF Stock Performance

Cambria Emerging Shareholder Yield ETF stock opened at $27.89 on Friday. Cambria Emerging Shareholder Yield ETF has a one year low of $28.64 and a one year high of $38.42. The stock has a market cap of $153.40 million, a PE ratio of 6.12 and a beta of 0.81. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $29.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.83.

About Cambria Emerging Shareholder Yield ETF

The Cambria Emerging Shareholder Yield ETF (EYLD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is actively managed to invest in emerging market stocks focused on shareholder yield, as measured by dividend payments and net share buybacks. EYLD was launched on Jul 14, 2016 and is managed by Cambria.

