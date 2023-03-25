Opus Capital Group LLC Sells 55 Shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Opus Capital Group LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,415 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 55 shares during the period. Opus Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $791,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AVGO. Veracity Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Broadcom by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 537 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $239,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in shares of Broadcom during the third quarter valued at $118,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Broadcom by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,314 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $584,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Broadcom in the 4th quarter worth about $56,000. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Broadcom by 14.6% during the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 464 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $206,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.28% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $540.00 to $555.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 9th. UBS Group dropped their price target on Broadcom from $690.00 to $675.00 in a report on Friday, December 9th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Broadcom from $750.00 to $715.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $720.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Broadcom from $590.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $674.17.

In other news, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 3,175 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $625.01, for a total transaction of $1,984,406.75. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,083,847.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other news, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 3,175 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $625.01, for a total value of $1,984,406.75. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,734 shares in the company, valued at $6,083,847.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $626.04, for a total value of $18,781,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 214,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $134,294,344.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom stock opened at $636.17 on Friday. Broadcom Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $415.07 and a fifty-two week high of $648.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 2.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $265.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.41, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.10. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $603.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $540.63.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.38 by $0.95. The company had revenue of $8.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.90 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 37.19% and a return on equity of 73.52%. The firm’s revenue was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $7.68 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Broadcom Inc. will post 38.22 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 22nd will be paid a dividend of $4.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 21st. This represents a $18.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.89%. Broadcom’s payout ratio is 61.93%.

Broadcom Inc is a global technology company, which designs, develops, and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions. It operates through the Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software segments. The Semiconductor Solutions segment manages movement of data in data center, telecom, enterprise, and embedded networking applications.

