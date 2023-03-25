Orange (EPA:ORA) Stock Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $10.22

Orange S.A. (EPA:ORA – Get Rating) shares passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of €10.22 ($10.99) and traded as high as €10.88 ($11.70). Orange shares last traded at €10.82 ($11.64), with a volume of 5,079,218 shares trading hands.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on ORA shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €15.50 ($16.67) price target on shares of Orange in a report on Friday, February 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €11.50 ($12.37) price target on shares of Orange in a report on Monday, January 23rd.

Orange Trading Down 1.4 %

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is €10.24 and its 200-day moving average price is €9.84.

About Orange

Orange SA provides various fixed telephony and mobile telecommunications, data transmission, and other value-added services to customers, businesses, and other telecommunications operators in France and internationally. It operates through France; Spain and Other European Countries; The Africa and Middle East; Enterprise; International Carriers & Shared Services; and Mobile Financial Services segments.

