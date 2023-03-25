Osisko Mining (OTCMKTS:OBNNF) Trading 0.8% Higher

Osisko Mining Inc. (OTCMKTS:OBNNF – Get Rating)’s stock price traded up 0.8% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $2.89 and last traded at $2.84. 373,496 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 119% from the average session volume of 170,600 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.82.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on Osisko Mining from C$4.25 to C$4.00 in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Osisko Mining from C$4.75 to C$4.50 in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Osisko Mining from C$6.50 to C$5.50 in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on Osisko Mining from C$3.75 to C$4.00 in a report on Friday, January 13th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on Osisko Mining from C$6.25 to C$6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th.

Get Osisko Mining alerts:

Osisko Mining Price Performance

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.40.

About Osisko Mining

Osisko Mining, Inc engages in the exploration and development of gold resource properties. Its project portfolio includes Windfall, Quévillon, and Urban Barry. The company was founded on February 26, 2010 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Osisko Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Osisko Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.