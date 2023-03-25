Osmosis (OSMO) Price Hits $0.80

Osmosis (OSMO) traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on March 25th. One Osmosis coin can currently be purchased for $0.80 or 0.00002876 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Osmosis has a market cap of $392.05 million and $6.73 million worth of Osmosis was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Osmosis has traded 7.9% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Osmosis Coin Profile

Osmosis was first traded on February 19th, 2021. Osmosis’ total supply is 325,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 492,590,761 coins. Osmosis’ official website is osmosis.zone. Osmosis’ official Twitter account is @osmosiszone and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Osmosis

According to CryptoCompare, “The OSMO token is a governance token on the Osmosis network, enabling staked token holders to decide the future of the protocol, including voting on upgrades, allocating liquidity mining rewards, and setting the network swap fee. Osmosis is an automated market maker (AMM) protocol that enables the creation of customized AMMs with sovereign liquidity pools using Inter-Blockchain Communication (IBC) for cross-chain transactions. Users can launch liquidity pools with unique parameters and governance can implement liquidity reward (LP) rewards for specific pools. Osmosis is a fair-launched, customizable AMM for interchain assets that allows the creation and management of non-custodial, self-balancing, interchain token indexes similar to Balancer.”

