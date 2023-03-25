Oxen (OXEN) Price Hits $0.12 on Major Exchanges

Oxen (OXEN) traded down 0.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on March 25th. In the last week, Oxen has traded down 6.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Oxen coin can currently be purchased for about $0.12 or 0.00000430 BTC on major exchanges. Oxen has a total market capitalization of $7.34 million and approximately $206,516.14 worth of Oxen was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $27,321.37 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0732 or 0.00000268 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $90.94 or 0.00332860 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.37 or 0.00012334 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $161.43 or 0.00590843 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.73 or 0.00072202 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $123.96 or 0.00453720 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000706 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003650 BTC.

Conflux (CFX) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001142 BTC.

Oxen Coin Profile

Oxen is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight-Heavy hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 3rd, 2020. Oxen’s total supply is 62,425,881 coins. Oxen’s official Twitter account is @oxen_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Oxen is https://reddit.com/r/oxen_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Oxen is oxen.medium.com. The official website for Oxen is oxen.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “OXEN is a privacy-focused cryptocurrency built on the Monero codebase. Their goal was to launch a network that facilitates completely anonymous and decentralized transactions. Oxen is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight heavy algorithm.

In the beginning of 2021, Loki rebranded to OXEN. These were cosmetic changes only. $LOKI holders do not need to take any action. All Loki users can continue using their current wallets and services without having to update. All details regarding the rebrand are covered in the official announcement.”

Buying and Selling Oxen

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oxen directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Oxen should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Oxen using one of the exchanges listed above.

