Oxen (OXEN) Trading Down 5.1% Over Last Week

Oxen (OXEN) traded up 1.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on March 25th. Oxen has a total market capitalization of $7.63 million and approximately $233,600.62 worth of Oxen was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Oxen has traded 5.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Oxen coin can now be purchased for about $0.12 or 0.00000443 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $27,581.53 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0751 or 0.00000272 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $93.26 or 0.00337969 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.39 or 0.00012268 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $162.69 or 0.00589580 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $20.46 or 0.00074131 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $126.93 or 0.00459973 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000708 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003627 BTC.

Conflux (CFX) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001178 BTC.

Oxen Coin Profile

Oxen (OXEN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight-Heavy hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 3rd, 2020. Oxen’s total supply is 62,424,539 coins. The Reddit community for Oxen is https://reddit.com/r/oxen_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Oxen’s official website is oxen.io. Oxen’s official message board is oxen.medium.com. Oxen’s official Twitter account is @oxen_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “OXEN is a privacy-focused cryptocurrency built on the Monero codebase. Their goal was to launch a network that facilitates completely anonymous and decentralized transactions. Oxen is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight heavy algorithm.

In the beginning of 2021, Loki rebranded to OXEN. These were cosmetic changes only. $LOKI holders do not need to take any action. All Loki users can continue using their current wallets and services without having to update. All details regarding the rebrand are covered in the official announcement.”

Oxen Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oxen directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Oxen should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Oxen using one of the exchanges listed above.

