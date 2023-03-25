Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA) Shares Sold by MetLife Investment Management LLC

MetLife Investment Management LLC trimmed its position in Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 133,369 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,137 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Paramount Global were worth $2,251,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new position in shares of Paramount Global in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,281,000. South Dakota Investment Council acquired a new stake in Paramount Global during the 3rd quarter worth about $367,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Paramount Global during the 3rd quarter worth about $4,872,000. Versor Investments LP acquired a new stake in Paramount Global during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,850,000. Finally, Seven Eight Capital LP acquired a new stake in Paramount Global during the 3rd quarter worth about $858,000. 74.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Paramount Global stock traded down $0.51 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $20.23. The company had a trading volume of 10,233,430 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,184,238. The company has a market capitalization of $13.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.64, a P/E/G ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 1.63. Paramount Global has a 12-month low of $15.29 and a 12-month high of $39.21. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.11.

Paramount Global ( NASDAQ:PARA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.10). Paramount Global had a net margin of 3.66% and a return on equity of 5.03%. The company had revenue of $8.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.16 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.26 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Paramount Global will post 0.65 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 20th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.75%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 17th. Paramount Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 60.00%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on PARA. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Paramount Global from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price target on shares of Paramount Global in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Paramount Global in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Guggenheim increased their target price on shares of Paramount Global from $20.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Finally, Macquarie lowered shares of Paramount Global from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.86.

Paramount Global operates as a mass media company, which creates and distributes content across a variety of platforms to audiences around the world. It operates its business through the following segments: Entertainment, Cable Networks, Publishing, and Local Media. The Entertainment segment is composed of the CBS Television Network, CBS Television Studios, CBS Studios International, CBS Television Distribution, CBS Interactive, and CBS Films, as well as the company’s digital streaming services, CBS All Access and CBSN.

