Park City Group (NASDAQ:PCYG) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Park City Group (NASDAQ:PCYG – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Thursday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock.

Park City Group Stock Performance

Shares of Park City Group stock opened at $6.24 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $114.88 million, a PE ratio of 28.36 and a beta of 1.12. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.50. The company has a quick ratio of 6.44, a current ratio of 6.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Park City Group has a 12 month low of $4.06 and a 12 month high of $6.60.

Get Park City Group alerts:

Park City Group (NASDAQ:PCYG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 14th. The technology company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $4.75 million during the quarter. Park City Group had a return on equity of 10.90% and a net margin of 25.44%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Park City Group

Park City Group Company Profile

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning grew its position in Park City Group by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning now owns 460,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,277,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its position in shares of Park City Group by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 38,510 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $206,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Connors Investor Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of Park City Group by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Connors Investor Services Inc. now owns 46,490 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $230,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Park City Group by 47.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 42,461 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $224,000 after purchasing an additional 13,687 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Park City Group by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 31,019 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $166,000 after purchasing an additional 2,119 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.16% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Park City Group, Inc is a software-as-a-service provider, which engages in the design, development, marketing, and support of proprietary software products. It offers cloud-based applications and services that address e-commerce, supply chain, food safety and compliance activities. The company was founded by Randall K.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Park City Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Park City Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.