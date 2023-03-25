Park City Group (NASDAQ:PCYG) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Park City Group (NASDAQ:PCYG – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Thursday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock.
Park City Group Stock Performance
Shares of Park City Group stock opened at $6.24 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $114.88 million, a PE ratio of 28.36 and a beta of 1.12. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.50. The company has a quick ratio of 6.44, a current ratio of 6.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Park City Group has a 12 month low of $4.06 and a 12 month high of $6.60.
Park City Group (NASDAQ:PCYG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 14th. The technology company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $4.75 million during the quarter. Park City Group had a return on equity of 10.90% and a net margin of 25.44%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Park City Group
Park City Group Company Profile
Park City Group, Inc is a software-as-a-service provider, which engages in the design, development, marketing, and support of proprietary software products. It offers cloud-based applications and services that address e-commerce, supply chain, food safety and compliance activities. The company was founded by Randall K.
Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Park City Group (PCYG)
