Park Lawn (TSE:PLC) Given a C$34.00 Price Target at Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus set a C$34.00 price objective on Park Lawn (TSE:PLC – Get Rating) in a report issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. CIBC increased their target price on shares of Park Lawn from C$28.00 to C$30.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of Park Lawn from C$32.00 to C$33.50 in a research report on Monday, March 6th. National Bankshares increased their target price on shares of Park Lawn from C$32.00 to C$32.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Park Lawn from C$44.00 to C$41.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of C$35.00.

Shares of PLC opened at C$27.63 on Tuesday. Park Lawn has a 52 week low of C$20.64 and a 52 week high of C$35.55. The firm has a market cap of C$937.76 million, a P/E ratio of 28.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 14.67 and a beta of 1.14. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$27.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$25.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.98, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 1.42.

In related news, Senior Officer Linda Gilbert sold 2,374 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$27.94, for a total transaction of C$66,329.56. Following the sale, the insider now owns 19,182 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$535,945.08. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Park Lawn Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides deathcare products and services in Canada and the United States. The company primarily offers cemetery lots, crypts, niches, monuments, caskets, urns, and other merchandise, as well as funeral, after life celebration, cemetery, and cremation services.

