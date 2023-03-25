Payoneer Global Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYO) Stake Raised by JCSD Capital LLC

JCSD Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Payoneer Global Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYO – Get Rating) by 6.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 192,100 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,000 shares during the period. Payoneer Global accounts for about 1.4% of JCSD Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. JCSD Capital LLC owned 0.05% of Payoneer Global worth $1,051,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PAYO. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Payoneer Global during the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Payoneer Global during the first quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Payoneer Global during the first quarter valued at approximately $53,000. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in Payoneer Global during the first quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new stake in Payoneer Global during the second quarter worth approximately $58,000. Institutional investors own 93.89% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on PAYO shares. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Payoneer Global in a report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Payoneer Global in a research report on Monday, February 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Payoneer Global from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Payoneer Global from $9.00 to $6.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Payoneer Global in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $7.00 price target on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $8.50.

Payoneer Global stock opened at $6.05 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. Payoneer Global Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.33 and a 12 month high of $8.04.

In other news, SVP Itai Perry sold 6,420 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.57, for a total transaction of $35,759.40. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 170,322 shares in the company, valued at approximately $948,693.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CRO Robert Kl Clarkson sold 63,324 shares of Payoneer Global stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.98, for a total value of $378,677.52. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now owns 901,407 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,390,413.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Itai Perry sold 6,420 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.57, for a total transaction of $35,759.40. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 170,322 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $948,693.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 185,136 shares of company stock worth $1,068,720 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 6.48% of the company’s stock.

Payoneer Global Inc operates a payment and commerce-enabling platform that facilitates marketplaces, platforms and online merchants worldwide. It delivers a suite of services that includes cross-border payments, B2B accounts payable/accounts receivable, multi-currency account, physical and virtual Mastercard cards, working capital, merchant, tax, compliance and risk, and others.

