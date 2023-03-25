Payoneer Global’s (PAYO) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC reiterated their buy rating on shares of Payoneer Global (NASDAQ:PAYO – Get Rating) in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. Needham & Company LLC currently has a $10.00 price objective on the stock.

PAYO has been the subject of a number of other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Payoneer Global from $9.00 to $6.50 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Payoneer Global in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. They set an outperform rating and a $7.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Payoneer Global in a research note on Monday, February 27th. They issued a buy rating and a $7.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Payoneer Global from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Payoneer Global has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $8.50.

Get Payoneer Global alerts:

Payoneer Global Trading Down 1.9 %

Payoneer Global stock opened at $6.05 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market cap of $2.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -151.21 and a beta of 0.92. Payoneer Global has a 1 year low of $3.33 and a 1 year high of $8.04. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $6.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.10.

Insider Transactions at Payoneer Global

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other Payoneer Global news, insider Tsafi Goldman sold 26,861 shares of Payoneer Global stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.57, for a total value of $149,615.77. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 785,838 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,377,117.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, CEO Scott H. Galit sold 14,282 shares of Payoneer Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.00, for a total transaction of $85,692.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,480,736 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,884,416. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider Tsafi Goldman sold 26,861 shares of Payoneer Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.57, for a total transaction of $149,615.77. Following the sale, the insider now owns 785,838 shares in the company, valued at $4,377,117.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 185,136 shares of company stock worth $1,068,720. 6.48% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in Payoneer Global during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Payoneer Global in the 3rd quarter worth $39,000. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in Payoneer Global during the first quarter valued at about $50,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new position in Payoneer Global during the first quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in Payoneer Global during the first quarter valued at about $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.89% of the company’s stock.

About Payoneer Global

(Get Rating)

Payoneer Global Inc operates a payment and commerce-enabling platform that facilitates marketplaces, platforms and online merchants worldwide. It delivers a suite of services that includes cross-border payments, B2B accounts payable/accounts receivable, multi-currency account, physical and virtual Mastercard cards, working capital, merchant, tax, compliance and risk, and others.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Payoneer Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Payoneer Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.