PDD Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD) Shares Purchased by Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware

Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware grew its position in shares of PDD Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD – Get Rating) by 192.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 127,260 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 83,786 shares during the quarter. PDD accounts for 1.4% of Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware’s holdings in PDD were worth $10,378,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Credit Agricole S A increased its position in shares of PDD by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 4,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of PDD by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 9,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $570,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of PDD by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,209,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Wahed Invest LLC boosted its stake in shares of PDD by 14.8% during the 2nd quarter. Wahed Invest LLC now owns 1,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of PDD by 108.5% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 636 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. 24.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get PDD alerts:

PDD Stock Performance

PDD opened at $73.96 on Friday. PDD Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $31.01 and a 1 year high of $106.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 2.27. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $91.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $78.37.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PDD ( NASDAQ:PDD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 20th. The company reported $8.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $7.34. The firm had revenue of $39.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.74 billion. PDD had a return on equity of 34.17% and a net margin of 23.93%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.92 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that PDD Holdings Inc. will post 3.69 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on PDD shares. Morgan Stanley raised PDD from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $77.00 to $113.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Bank of America reduced their price objective on PDD from $108.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on PDD from $107.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Benchmark decreased their target price on PDD from $112.00 to $106.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on PDD from $70.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.80.

PDD Company Profile

(Get Rating)

PDD Holdings, Inc is a commerce group that owns and operates a portfolio of businesses, including Pinduoduo, a social commerce platform in China with agriculture as one of its pillars, and Temu, an e-commerce marketplace in North America. The company aims to bring more businesses and people into the digital economy so that local communities and small businesses can benefit from increased productivity and new opportunities.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PDD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PDD Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for PDD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PDD and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.