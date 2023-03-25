PENN Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

PENN Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seventeen research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $40.13.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus lowered PENN Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $45.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of PENN Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $34.00 in a report on Monday, January 9th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of PENN Entertainment from $34.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of PENN Entertainment from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of PENN Entertainment from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd.

In other news, CEO Jay A. Snowden sold 163,475 shares of PENN Entertainment stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.12, for a total transaction of $4,923,867.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 604,527 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,208,353.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other PENN Entertainment news, CEO Jay A. Snowden sold 163,475 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.12, for a total transaction of $4,923,867.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 604,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,208,353.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Saul Reibstein sold 39,457 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.39, for a total transaction of $1,317,469.23. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 37,055 shares in the company, valued at $1,237,266.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its position in shares of PENN Entertainment by 21.5% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 7,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,000 after purchasing an additional 1,365 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in PENN Entertainment by 92.0% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 15,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $674,000 after buying an additional 7,612 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. bought a new position in PENN Entertainment during the 1st quarter worth $556,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PENN Entertainment by 24.3% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 45,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,936,000 after buying an additional 8,931 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its position in shares of PENN Entertainment by 6.6% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 22,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $943,000 after acquiring an additional 1,377 shares during the period. 84.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PENN stock opened at $27.99 on Friday. PENN Entertainment has a 12-month low of $25.49 and a 12-month high of $45.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $31.29 and a 200-day moving average of $31.58. The company has a market capitalization of $4.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 2.22.

PENN Entertainment (NASDAQ:PENN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.20). PENN Entertainment had a return on equity of 5.98% and a net margin of 3.47%. The company had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.26 earnings per share. PENN Entertainment’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that PENN Entertainment will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PENN Entertainment, Inc owns and manages gaming and racing facilities and video gaming terminal operations with a focus on slot machine entertainment. It operates through the following business segments: Northeast, South, West, Midwest, Interactive, and Other. The Northeast segment consists of properties including Ameristar East Chicago, Greektown Casino-Hotel, and Hollywood Casino Bangor.

