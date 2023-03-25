Perth Mint Gold Token Price Reaches $1,988.75 (PMGT)

Perth Mint Gold Token (PMGT) traded up 0% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on March 25th. Perth Mint Gold Token has a market capitalization of $2.34 million and $8,879.33 worth of Perth Mint Gold Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Perth Mint Gold Token has traded down 0.7% against the dollar. One Perth Mint Gold Token token can currently be bought for about $1,988.75 or 0.07199717 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Perth Mint Gold Token alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001447 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0661 or 0.00000241 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0820 or 0.00000299 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 21% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $91.13 or 0.00331900 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7,128.09 or 0.25960894 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0290 or 0.00000105 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.78 or 0.00010139 BTC.

Perth Mint Gold Token Token Profile

Perth Mint Gold Token launched on February 12th, 2020. Perth Mint Gold Token’s total supply is 1,178 tokens. The Reddit community for Perth Mint Gold Token is https://reddit.com/r/pmgoldtoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Perth Mint Gold Token’s official Twitter account is @pmgoldtoken and its Facebook page is accessible here. Perth Mint Gold Token’s official message board is medium.com/pmgt. Perth Mint Gold Token’s official website is www.pmgt.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “Perth Mint Gold Token (PMGT) is a blockchain token developed and issued by Trovio, each unit representing 1 fine troy ounce of physical gold securely stored in The Perth Mint’s central bank grade vaults.

It is based on GoldPass, The Perth Mint‘s full-service gold investment platform that digitises physical gold in the form of digital certificates. PMGT offers a tokenised version of GoldPass certificates on the Ethereum blockchain as an ERC20 token.

The tokens are 100% backed by GoldPass certificates issued by The Perth Mint, the world’s largest refiner of newly mined gold that produces some of the world’s highest quality bullion. GoldPass certificates are fully backed by physical Perth Mint gold, with the weight and purity of every ounce guaranteed by the Government of Western Australia.”

Buying and Selling Perth Mint Gold Token

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Perth Mint Gold Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Perth Mint Gold Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Perth Mint Gold Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Perth Mint Gold Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Perth Mint Gold Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.