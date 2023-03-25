Petco Health and Wellness (NASDAQ:WOOF) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Petco Health and Wellness (NASDAQ:WOOF – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of -$0.21–$0.13 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.70. The company issued revenue guidance of $6.15 billion-$6.28 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $6.36 billion.

Petco Health and Wellness Stock Down 4.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ WOOF opened at $7.74 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $10.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.79. The company has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a PE ratio of 23.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 1.06. Petco Health and Wellness has a 12-month low of $7.59 and a 12-month high of $22.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.28.

Get Petco Health and Wellness alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Petco Health and Wellness from $14.00 to $11.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Wedbush reduced their price objective on Petco Health and Wellness from $17.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Petco Health and Wellness from $16.00 to $12.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Citigroup lowered shares of Petco Health and Wellness from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, March 13th. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of Petco Health and Wellness from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an in-line rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $12.40.

Institutional Trading of Petco Health and Wellness

About Petco Health and Wellness

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WOOF. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Petco Health and Wellness in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Petco Health and Wellness by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 39,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $778,000 after purchasing an additional 1,711 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of Petco Health and Wellness by 15.3% during the 3rd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 14,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,000 after buying an additional 1,910 shares during the period. PFS Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Petco Health and Wellness by 20.5% during the 4th quarter. PFS Investments Inc. now owns 13,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after buying an additional 2,209 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in shares of Petco Health and Wellness by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 84,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $800,000 after buying an additional 2,664 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.27% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc, a health and wellness company, focuses on enhancing the lives of pets, pet parents, and its Petco partners. The company provides veterinary care, grooming, training, tele-health, and Vital Care and pet health insurance services, as well as veterinary services through Vetco mobile clinics.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Petco Health and Wellness Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Petco Health and Wellness and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.