Petco Health and Wellness (NASDAQ:WOOF) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Petco Health and Wellness (NASDAQ:WOOF – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of -$0.21–$0.13 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.70. The company issued revenue guidance of $6.15 billion-$6.28 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $6.36 billion.
Petco Health and Wellness Stock Down 4.4 %
Shares of NASDAQ WOOF opened at $7.74 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $10.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.79. The company has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a PE ratio of 23.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 1.06. Petco Health and Wellness has a 12-month low of $7.59 and a 12-month high of $22.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.28.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Petco Health and Wellness from $14.00 to $11.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Wedbush reduced their price objective on Petco Health and Wellness from $17.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Petco Health and Wellness from $16.00 to $12.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Citigroup lowered shares of Petco Health and Wellness from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, March 13th. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of Petco Health and Wellness from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an in-line rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $12.40.
About Petco Health and Wellness
Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc, a health and wellness company, focuses on enhancing the lives of pets, pet parents, and its Petco partners. The company provides veterinary care, grooming, training, tele-health, and Vital Care and pet health insurance services, as well as veterinary services through Vetco mobile clinics.
Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Petco Health and Wellness (WOOF)
