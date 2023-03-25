Petco Health and Wellness (NASDAQ:WOOF) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Petco Health and Wellness (NASDAQ:WOOFGet Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of -$0.21–$0.13 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.70. The company issued revenue guidance of $6.15 billion-$6.28 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $6.36 billion.

Petco Health and Wellness Stock Down 4.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ WOOF opened at $7.74 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $10.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.79. The company has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a PE ratio of 23.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 1.06. Petco Health and Wellness has a 12-month low of $7.59 and a 12-month high of $22.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.28.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Petco Health and Wellness from $14.00 to $11.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Wedbush reduced their price objective on Petco Health and Wellness from $17.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Petco Health and Wellness from $16.00 to $12.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Citigroup lowered shares of Petco Health and Wellness from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, March 13th. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of Petco Health and Wellness from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an in-line rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $12.40.

Institutional Trading of Petco Health and Wellness

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WOOF. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Petco Health and Wellness in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Petco Health and Wellness by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 39,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $778,000 after purchasing an additional 1,711 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of Petco Health and Wellness by 15.3% during the 3rd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 14,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,000 after buying an additional 1,910 shares during the period. PFS Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Petco Health and Wellness by 20.5% during the 4th quarter. PFS Investments Inc. now owns 13,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after buying an additional 2,209 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in shares of Petco Health and Wellness by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 84,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $800,000 after buying an additional 2,664 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.27% of the company’s stock.

About Petco Health and Wellness

(Get Rating)

Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc, a health and wellness company, focuses on enhancing the lives of pets, pet parents, and its Petco partners. The company provides veterinary care, grooming, training, tele-health, and Vital Care and pet health insurance services, as well as veterinary services through Vetco mobile clinics.

Featured Stories

Earnings History and Estimates for Petco Health and Wellness (NASDAQ:WOOF)

