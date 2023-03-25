Piper Sandler Cuts WM Technology (NASDAQ:MAPS) Price Target to $1.50

WM Technology (NASDAQ:MAPS – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Piper Sandler from $3.00 to $1.50 in a report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

WM Technology Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of MAPS opened at $0.84 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $1.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.38. WM Technology has a fifty-two week low of $0.77 and a fifty-two week high of $8.35.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On WM Technology

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MAPS. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of WM Technology by 70.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,850,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,889,000 after acquiring an additional 1,593,491 shares in the last quarter. Senvest Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of WM Technology by 27.4% during the 3rd quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 7,359,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,849,000 after acquiring an additional 1,581,208 shares in the last quarter. Portolan Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in WM Technology in the 4th quarter worth $1,522,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in WM Technology by 40.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,687,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,655,000 after buying an additional 1,356,144 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in WM Technology by 130.1% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,170,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,192,000 after buying an additional 1,227,265 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.72% of the company’s stock.

About WM Technology

WM Technology, Inc provides ecommerce and compliance software solutions to retailers and brands in cannabis market in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers Weedmaps marketplace that allows cannabis users to search for and browse cannabis products from retailers and brands, and reserve products from local retailers; and information on the cannabis plant, and the industry and advocate related services for legalization.

