Polkadot (DOT) One Day Trading Volume Reaches $117.42 Million

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.1% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on March 25th. In the last seven days, Polkadot has traded 8.6% lower against the dollar. Polkadot has a market capitalization of $5.33 billion and approximately $117.42 million worth of Polkadot was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Polkadot coin can now be purchased for approximately $5.89 or 0.00021493 BTC on popular exchanges.



Polkadot Profile

Polkadot was first traded on August 18th, 2020. Polkadot’s total supply is 1,296,594,516 coins and its circulating supply is 904,869,778 coins. Polkadot’s official Twitter account is @polkadot and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Polkadot is https://reddit.com/r/dot and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Polkadot is medium.com/polkadot-network. The official website for Polkadot is polkadot.network.

Buying and Selling Polkadot

According to CryptoCompare, “Polkadot is a blockchain network that allows users to launch and operate their own blockchains, called parachains, on top of the main Polkadot blockchain, called the relay chain. The relay chain does not support smart contracts, but parachains can. This allows for a growing ecosystem of blockchains with varying features and secure transactions, all using the resources of the relay chain. Polkadot also includes bridges to allow interaction with other blockchains, such as token swaps without a centralized exchange. The native cryptocurrency, DOT, serves as the governance token, allowing holders to stake and vote on network upgrades and participate in governance. Staking DOT also yields returns and can be bonded to secure a parachain slot. The project was founded by Ethereum co-founder Gavin Wood and is overseen by the non-profit Web3 Foundation, which maintains the open-source code and allocates funds for development.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Polkadot directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Polkadot should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Polkadot using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

