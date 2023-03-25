Poseida Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PSTX) Rating Reiterated by William Blair

Poseida Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PSTX – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reissued by William Blair in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports.
A number of other research firms have also commented on PSTX. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of Poseida Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $24.00 price target on shares of Poseida Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Poseida Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.00.
Poseida Therapeutics Trading Down 3.6 %
Shares of PSTX stock opened at $3.52 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $304.59 million, a PE ratio of -3.23 and a beta of 0.37. Poseida Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $1.82 and a 1-year high of $8.82. The business has a 50-day moving average of $6.21 and a 200 day moving average of $5.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 5.54 and a quick ratio of 5.54.
About Poseida Therapeutics
Poseida Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapeutics for patients with high unmet medical needs. The company develops P-PSMA-101, an autologous chimeric antigen receptor T cell (CAR-T) product candidate that is in Phase I trial for the treatment of patients with metastatic castrate resistant prostate cancer (mCRPC).
