PotCoin (POT) Trading 41.9% Lower Over Last Week

PotCoin (POT) traded down 47.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on March 25th. One PotCoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0019 or 0.00000007 BTC on major exchanges. PotCoin has a total market capitalization of $220,399.21 and $327.43 worth of PotCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, PotCoin has traded down 41.9% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0732 or 0.00000268 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $90.94 or 0.00332860 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.37 or 0.00012334 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.71 or 0.00020917 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000706 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.41 or 0.00008854 BTC.

Counos Coin (CCA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000662 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.31 or 0.00015850 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0607 or 0.00000222 BTC.

About PotCoin

PotCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 15th, 2014. PotCoin’s total supply is 115,219,938 coins. The Reddit community for PotCoin is https://reddit.com/r/potcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for PotCoin is steemit.com/@potcoin. The official website for PotCoin is www.potcoin.com. PotCoin’s official Twitter account is @potcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “PotCoin was a scrypt coin launched at the start of 2014. The first 55 blocks were premined for checkpoints – and the coin has a relatively fast blocktime of 40 seconds.

PotCoin is supposed to empower and facilitate the marijuana industry.

In 2021, Potcoin migrated to Polygon.”

PotCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PotCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PotCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PotCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

