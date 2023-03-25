Prentice Wealth Management LLC Buys 104 Shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Prentice Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) by 7.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,519 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. Prentice Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $556,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 1.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 72,588,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,471,432,000 after purchasing an additional 996,990 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Eli Lilly and by 0.5% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 33,582,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,858,892,000 after acquiring an additional 168,444 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Eli Lilly and by 21.6% in the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 24,839,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,048,338,000 after acquiring an additional 4,412,664 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Eli Lilly and by 2.2% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,869,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,108,044,000 after acquiring an additional 83,299 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi lifted its stake in Eli Lilly and by 0.9% in the second quarter. Amundi now owns 3,766,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,230,725,000 after acquiring an additional 34,190 shares during the period. 82.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Anne E. White sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $346.47, for a total transaction of $866,175.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 57,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,069,621.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Eli Lilly and Trading Up 1.0 %

A number of research firms recently weighed in on LLY. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Eli Lilly and from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $360.00 to $375.00 in a research note on Monday, March 13th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $395.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Cowen increased their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $390.00 to $430.00 in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Societe Generale lowered shares of Eli Lilly and from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $278.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Eli Lilly and in a research report on Monday, March 6th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $290.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $382.05.

Shares of LLY stock opened at $336.13 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $333.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $342.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $319.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.71, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.36. Eli Lilly and Company has a fifty-two week low of $276.83 and a fifty-two week high of $384.44.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.26. Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 73.61% and a net margin of 21.88%. The business had revenue of $7.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.49 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Eli Lilly and Company will post 8.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Eli Lilly and

Eli Lilly & Co engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of pharmaceutical products. The firm’s products consist of diabetes, oncology, immunology, neuroscience, and other products and therapies. The company was founded by Eli Lilly in May 1876 and is headquartered in Indianapolis, IN.

