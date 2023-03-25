Prentice Wealth Management LLC Buys New Holdings in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Prentice Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 463 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $259,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P boosted its holdings in Broadcom by 94.4% in the first quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 75,090 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $47,283,000 after acquiring an additional 36,458 shares during the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. raised its position in Broadcom by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 4,945 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,114,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Broadcom by 20.9% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 509,603 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $320,887,000 after purchasing an additional 87,945 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its position in shares of Broadcom by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 40,357 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $25,412,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in shares of Broadcom during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,095,000. Institutional investors own 81.28% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Broadcom news, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 3,175 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $625.01, for a total transaction of $1,984,406.75. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,083,847.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 3,175 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $625.01, for a total value of $1,984,406.75. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,083,847.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $626.04, for a total value of $18,781,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 214,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $134,294,344.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Broadcom Price Performance

AVGO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Cowen boosted their target price on Broadcom from $540.00 to $555.00 in a report on Friday, December 9th. UBS Group lowered their target price on Broadcom from $690.00 to $675.00 in a report on Friday, December 9th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Broadcom from $580.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Broadcom from $590.00 to $675.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Broadcom from $750.00 to $715.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Broadcom has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $674.17.

NASDAQ:AVGO opened at $636.17 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $265.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.10. Broadcom Inc. has a 52-week low of $415.07 and a 52-week high of $648.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $603.50 and a 200 day moving average of $540.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a current ratio of 2.52.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 2nd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.38 by $0.95. The company had revenue of $8.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.90 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 73.52% and a net margin of 37.19%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $7.68 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Broadcom Inc. will post 38.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Broadcom Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 22nd will be paid a dividend of $4.60 per share. This represents a $18.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 21st. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 61.93%.

Broadcom Company Profile

Broadcom Inc is a global technology company, which designs, develops, and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions. It operates through the Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software segments. The Semiconductor Solutions segment manages movement of data in data center, telecom, enterprise, and embedded networking applications.

See Also

