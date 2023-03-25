Prentice Wealth Management LLC Has $454,000 Stock Holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Prentice Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 7.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,105 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 228 shares during the quarter. Prentice Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $454,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of NVDA. Wesbanco Bank Inc. increased its position in NVIDIA by 12.3% during the fourth quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 14,498 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $2,119,000 after acquiring an additional 1,593 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA increased its position in NVIDIA by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 416,579 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $60,879,000 after acquiring an additional 5,222 shares during the period. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC increased its position in NVIDIA by 41.9% during the fourth quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 3,945 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $576,000 after acquiring an additional 1,164 shares during the period. Argus Investors Counsel Inc. increased its position in NVIDIA by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Argus Investors Counsel Inc. now owns 18,477 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $2,700,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the period. Finally, Altus Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in NVIDIA during the fourth quarter worth $221,000. Institutional investors own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 120,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.84, for a total value of $19,060,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,325,888 shares in the company, valued at $210,604,049.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other NVIDIA news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 120,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.84, for a total value of $19,060,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,325,888 shares in the company, valued at $210,604,049.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Colette Kress sold 6,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.29, for a total value of $1,375,740.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 561,401 shares in the company, valued at approximately $128,723,635.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 232,773 shares of company stock worth $41,275,700. Company insiders own 4.04% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NVIDIA Trading Down 1.5 %

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $216.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group set a $275.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Wednesday. Susquehanna reissued a “positive” rating and issued a $265.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Thursday, March 9th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a $265.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $257.82.

Shares of NVIDIA stock opened at $267.79 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $221.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $171.13. NVIDIA Co. has a 1 year low of $108.13 and a 1 year high of $289.46. The company has a market capitalization of $661.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 153.90, a P/E/G ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 3.52 and a quick ratio of 2.73.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The computer hardware maker reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $6.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.02 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 26.61% and a net margin of 16.19%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.14 EPS. Research analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 3.22 EPS for the current year.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 8th will be given a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.06%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 7th. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is currently 9.20%.

NVIDIA Profile

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the following segments: Graphics Processing Unit (GPU), Tegra Processor, and All Other. The GPU segment consists of product brands, including GeForce for gamers, Quadro for designers, Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers, and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

Featured Stories

