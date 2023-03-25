Prentice Wealth Management LLC Trims Stake in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Prentice Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) by 4.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,405 shares of the company’s stock after selling 192 shares during the period. Prentice Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $294,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Power Corp of Canada bought a new position in shares of Mondelez International during the third quarter worth about $305,000. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL lifted its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL now owns 497,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,275,000 after purchasing an additional 6,439 shares during the last quarter. Simmons Bank increased its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Simmons Bank now owns 4,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the period. Girard Partners LTD. increased its stake in Mondelez International by 15.3% in the third quarter. Girard Partners LTD. now owns 78,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,289,000 after acquiring an additional 10,384 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in Mondelez International by 5.3% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,295,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,418,000 after buying an additional 65,610 shares in the last quarter. 75.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Mondelez International stock opened at $69.04 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market cap of $94.12 billion, a PE ratio of 35.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.65. The business’s fifty day moving average is $65.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $63.93. Mondelez International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $54.72 and a fifty-two week high of $69.10.

Mondelez International ( NASDAQ:MDLZ Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.03. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 15.04% and a net margin of 8.63%. The company had revenue of $8.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.30 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.71 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.385 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.23%. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 78.57%.

Several brokerages have commented on MDLZ. TheStreet raised shares of Mondelez International from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.00.

Mondelez International, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of snack food and beverage products. It operates through the following geographical segments: Latin America, Asia, Middle East, and Africa, Europe, and North America. Its products include beverages, biscuits, chocolate, gum and candy, cheese and grocery, and meals.

